King Charles feels ‘threatened’ as coronation comes closer

The Crown’s most recent season depicts the dissolution of Charles and Camilla’s marriage.

Prince Charles is reportedly “annoyed” by the show’s depiction of his marriage to Diana.

He is reportedly concerned that the drama could overshadow his coronation in May.

Advertisement

According to reports, King Charles is concerned that the aftermath from Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, which depicts the dissolution of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, could overshadow his planned coronation next year.

The blockbuster biography of Diana, written by Andrew Morton, discussed The Crown and the reasons the royal family is purportedly “annoyed” by the show’s most recent season.

“The real threat is the fact that we have a coronation coming up in May, and anyone who works for the palace is on tenterhooks; they don’t want it to go wrong,” Morton said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“And one of the things that could go wrong would be a sea change in Charles’ image. They do not want people to be reminded what happened in the past with Charles and Camilla. You’d expect them to be on red alert, to squash anything.”

Morton added: “Charles is having a honeymoon period. We’re seeing a slightly different style, such as being kissed by people in the crowd—you never saw that with the queen.”

“But a lot will depend on the coronation, the shape and the style of the coronation. That’s going to define him—and his reign,” Morton continued.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles conduct reception at Buckingham Palace to promote small businesses King Charles held a reception to promote the UK's small companies. The...