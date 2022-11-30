Advertisement
King Charles honours Emma Raducanu with MBE

Articles
King Charles honours Emma Raducanu with MBE

  • Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she won the U.S.
  • Open aged 18. She won 10 matches without dropping a set, launching her career to new heights.
  • The British tennis player now holds the 75th-ranked spot in the world.
After shocking the athletic world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam, British tennis player Emma Raducanu was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday.

When Raducanu, who was 18 at the time, defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open championship match, she won 10 matches without dropping a set, launching her career to new heights.

She gave a statement to the media after getting the MBE from King Charles at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, saying, “It’s been great to receive my honour today from His Majesty the King – I feel extremely grateful.”

She now holds the 75th-ranked spot in the world despite having a difficult first year on the Tour due to injury and poor results. (Reuters)

