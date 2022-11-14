King Charles hopes to recieve some words from Harry and Meghan on his birthday

On Monday, King Charles III turned 74.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other senior royals have also said sweet things about the King on his special day.

On King Charles’s first birthday as king, the Band of the Household Cavalry will play “Happy Birthday.

Advertisement

On Monday, King Charles III turned 74. It was his first birthday as king, and his family, friends, and fans were happy to see him.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other senior royals have also said sweet things about the King on his special day, but it’s still not clear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say something nice for him or if they’ll stick to their plans for the near future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted this sweet picture of Britain’s new King: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!”

But Charles’ younger son Harry, whose book seems to hurt his father’s reputation, doesn’t seem to have any nice things to say about the Monarch.

Also Read King Charles to start national debate about slavery King Charles III wants to 'kickstart debate' on the slave trade. He...

It’s still too early in his reign to know if the new King will also have a separate official birthday in the summer, which is a royal tradition. Since the 1700s, monarchs whose birthdays are not in the summer have had a second party tied to the Trooping the Color parade.

Advertisement

On King Charles’s first birthday as king, the Band of the Household Cavalry will play “Happy Birthday” at Buckingham Palace’s Changing of the Guard ceremony