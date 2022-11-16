Advertisement
King Charles III asked Prince Andrew THIS important question

King Charles III & Prince Andrew

  • People think King Charles III and Prince Andrew fought before Queen Elizabeth II died.
  • The monarch reportedly made his younger brother cry when he destroyed his kingship dreams.
  • The insider also said that Andrew knew he had no chance if his mother didn’t help him.
People say that when King Charles III and Prince Andrew met before Queen Elizabeth II died, they got very angry with each other.

It was recently said that the king made his younger brother cry when he crushed his hopes of becoming king again.

Experts and people who write about the royal family were curious about what the two brothers said to each other at Birkhall.

Now, in his article for a newspaper, Ephraim Hardcastle said that a senior member of Queen’s staff told them something bad about the meeting.

The insider said that Andrew convinced the sick queen to make him a “working royal” again. The insider also said that Andrew knew he had no chance if his mother didn’t help him.

Ephraim said: “A crucial question posed by Charles was, in the event of Andrew’s restoration, which charity would want him?”

