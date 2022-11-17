King Charles III threatened Harry of ‘severe exclusion’ until he begged for forgiveness

Prince Harry knows who leaked his letter to King Charles

An expert said that what King Charles III did once again proved that Prince Harry is “firmly excluded” until he regrets what he did.

Charles recently turned down Meghan and Harry for a royal job because he wanted Princess Anne and Prince Edward instead of his sons.

The royal expert said that the symbolic move proves that the father and son didn’t make up at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, despite what many people thought.

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, talked to the press and said:

“Clearly, there was no reconciliation during the Queen’s funeral, and Charles fears the worst from the Netflix series and Harry’s memoir.

“Harry is firmly excluded—until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

Angela Levin, a biographer, said that Charles’s action must have made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “furious.”

“But he lives in California; he’s stopped being a working royal, so why should he be a counselor of state?” she said. “It isn’t about Harry.”

She also said that “the public would be absolutely furious” if Prince Andrew was asked to stand in, as she described the King’s move as “very sensible.”