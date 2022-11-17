Advertisement
date 2022-11-17
King Charles III to follow Queen ‘custom’ for Christmas

On Christmas, the Royal Family will gather at Sandringham for a dinner, which was an important tradition started by King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A royal expert talks to the media about what the royal family has planned for the upcoming ceremony.

“Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family,” said Katei Nicholl.

“They do traditionally come together and that has always been at Sandringham and my understanding is that King Charles III is going to follow his mother’s tradition and host a family Christmas at Sandringham this year,” Katie added.

The expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to attend the festival. “Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas.

“Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas,” she added. “But it’s our understanding that they weren’t coming over to the U.K. They will be spending the holiday season in California.”

