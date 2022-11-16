Advertisement
  King Charles is expecting Prince Harry to 'ask forgiveness'
King Charles is expecting Prince Harry to 'ask forgiveness'

King Charles & Prince Harry

  • Reports say that King Charles is worried that when Prince Harry’s memoir comes out, the worst will happen.
  • Tom Bower, an investigative journalist, said these things in an interview with the press.
  • Harry is barred—until he decides to return to Britain and ask for forgiveness.”
Reports say that King Charles is worried that the worst will happen when Prince Harry’s memoir comes out.

In an interview with the media, investigative journalist Tom Bower brought these admissions to light.

The first thing he said was, “Clearly, there was no reconciliation during the Queen’s funeral, and Charles fears the worst from the Netflix series and Harry’s memoir.” Harry is barred—until he decides to return to Britain and ask for forgiveness.”

This came soon after the news that King Charles had taken Prince Andrew and Prince Harry’s jobs as Counsellors of State for Parliament away from them.

Angela Levin, a royal commentator, had already warned the outlet about this. “It is a slight to Harry and Andrew, but there’s a good reason and it’s necessary.”

