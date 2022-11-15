King Charles is more approachable than Queen Elizabeth: Experts

They were talking about his first big event as king on Remembrance Sunday.

Stanton said King Charles could be very different from the late Queen.

A body language expert said that King Charles III seems to be “much more approachable” than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. They were talking about his first big event as king on Remembrance Sunday.

This was Charles’s first Remembrance Sunday as king since his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September. Body language expert Darren Stanton watched how he moved and spoke during the somber event.

Stanton, according to The Cheat Sheet, said: “It’s interesting to see the dynamics on display seeing as this is the first Remembrance Day in recent memory without the Queen… King Charles seems to be different now that he has his royal responsibilities as king, and I think he has embraced the situation well since it is only a matter of months since he lost his mother.

Stanton then pointed out that King Charles could be a very different kind of ruler than the late Queen. He said: “At times he was demonstrating real, genuine sadness, sorrow, and upset shown via his facial expressions as his eyebrows were together and his facial muscles were down, which tells me as a communications expert that his true emotion internally was one of sadness.”

“As he stood there quietly, it was a moment of contemplation, not just for the loss of the fallen soldiers, but perhaps he was also reflecting on the loss of his mother and thinking about her as he waited to lay the wreath,” Stanton said.

“By displaying such visible emotion, and based on how he has interacted with crowds on other occasions during his reign thus far, King Charles appears to be a very different monarch from the late Queen.”

“That is not to say the Queen was not sympathetic; however, it appears that Charles is much more accessible in ways that the Queen was not,” Stanton concluded.