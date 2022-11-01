King Charles is owner of Buckingham Palace, yet unable to sell it

King Charles III ascended to the throne inheriting Buckingham Palace, but he is not permitted to sell the opulent structure or generate “revenues from” it.

The Crown Estate website explains why the London structure cannot be sold: “The Crown Estate belongs to the reigning monarch ‘in right of The Crown,’ which means that the monarch owns it for the life of their reign as a result of their accession to the throne.

The document continues, “However, it is not the monarch’s private property – it cannot be sold by the monarch, and income from it do not belong to the monarch.

As Penny Junor wrote in her book The Firm, “None of them wanted to depart,” the Queen never wanted to live there, according to an earlier Daily Mail report. They cherished Clarence House, which was a family residence, but Winston Churchill, the country’s first leader, insisted on keeping it.

