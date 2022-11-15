King Charles is “remarkably unknown and misunderstood”

“He is a lot funnier than you think, mostly intentionally, but not always.”

He’s created his own philosophy over the years. “

The new version of Charles: The Heart of a King was explained by the book’s author. “

An expert said that even though King Charles III has been in the news for years, he is often “misunderstood.”

In her talk with the media, Catherine Mayer said, “I think one of the things that surprised me was his very lonely existence.”

“[When] you think of somebody like that, who lives in palaces and is always surrounded by people, you think of somebody with a lot of connections and, if you like, a lot of social life,” she said.

“You always see him in the course of his duties, and in fact, it’s a very isolating existence.”

The expert went on to say: "He's also a lot funnier than you think, mostly intentionally, but not always." He's created his own philosophy over the years.

"That is a lot stranger and more interesting than you might expect."

“That is a lot stranger and more interesting than you might expect.”

“I think, in many ways, the most surprising thing about him is that this is a man who’s been in the public eye for all of these decades, and yet he remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood,” she said.