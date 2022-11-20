King Charles is reportedly “on the verge of a nervous breakdown”

During his first marriage, King Charles was reportedly “nervous”

During his “loveless” marriage to Princess Diana, Charles experienced a melancholy episode.

Royal biographer and author Christopher Andersen revealed this in an interview.

Advertisement

During his first marriage, King Charles was said to have been “on the verge of a nervous breakdown.”

During the years he was “lovelessly” married to Princess Diana, the mother of his heir and son, he had a depressive episode.

King Charles is said to have become depressed when he realized that his marriage to Princess Diana, the mother of his children, was “loveless.”

Christopher Andersen, a royal biographer and author, said this shocking thing in an interview with the media.

In an interview, author and biographer Christopher Andersen shared this information.

Christopher Andersen, a royal biographer and author, made this shocking announcement.

Advertisement

Also Read Kate Middleton “lost” Harry because of Meghan, a “alienator” Kate Middleton "lost" her friendship with Prince Harry and blames Meghan Markle....

Based on what the expert says, during his first marriage, Charles “fell into a deep depression” and was “on the verge of a nervous breakdown.” He thought, “I have nothing to live for.”

This is because King Charles became very aware of what would happen if he “got out” of his marriage. “have grave repercussions for his children, the royal family, and the monarchy itself.”