King Charles isn’t worried about Prince Harry’s children. Archie and Lilibet

Morton reportedly responded, “Charles has larger fish to

He doesn’t care if Lilibet becomes a princess.

“I doubt he’ll lose much sleep over (Archie and) Lilibet’s title,

Advertisement

An expert on the royal family says that King Charles doesn’t seem to care much about the titles of Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

Andrew Morton, a royal author, said that King Charles seems to have “bigger fish to fry” than making Archie and Lilibet official princes and princesses.

Morton, who wrote the biography of Harry’s late mother Diana, is said to have said, “Charles has bigger fish to fry.” “Whether or not Lilibet gets to be a princess is not a major item on his agenda.”

Also Read The Crown on Netflix “threatens” King Charles before the coronation He is worried that the show's effects could overshadow his coronation next...

“The No. 1 item would seem to me to be the coronation; item 2 is saving the Commonwealth; and item 3 is the relevance of the royal family in a multicultural, multi-ethnic community,” Morton said.

He continued and said: “I’m not sure he will be losing much sleep over (Archie and) Lilibet’s title.”