LONDON: For the first time as king, Britain’s King Charles led Remembrance Day ceremonies in London on Sunday. After a two-minute moment of silence at The Cenotaph war memorial, he laid a wreath with a new design.

After Queen Elizabeth died in September, Charles became King. He was joined by other important members of the royal family, including his son and heir, Prince William.

Camilla, his wife and the queen consort, watched from the balcony of a government building nearby.

Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin said that after the queen died, the ceremony to honour Britain’s war dead had “added sadness.”

“She represented duty and service, but also that dignity of that wartime generation and all that they sacrificed for our freedom,” he told the media

Buckingham Palace said that the design of the King’s wreath was a tribute to the wreaths of his grandfather, King George, and his mother, Elizabeth. The wreath had poppies on black leaves and a ribbon with Charles’s racing colours, scarlet, purple, and gold.

King Charles leads the Remembrance Day silence for the first time