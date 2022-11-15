King Charles’ move against Prince Harry labelled ‘excellent news’

An expert says that King Charles’s big slight of Prince Harry is “good news” for the British royal family.

He chose Princess Anne and Prince Edward instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew to be his deputies.

The expert says that this problem came up when the Queen was still alive but couldn’t do her job at age 96.

An expert says that Prince Harry’s recent big snub by King Charles is actually “good news” for the British royal family.

Charles’s latest move, which has been called a major snub to both Harry and Andrew, was announced in the House of Lords by the Lord Chamberlain. He named his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward as his deputies instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told the press what he thought about this. “It was also symbolic that this important and long-overdue reform was announced on King Charles’ birthday.”

Angela Levin also said something similar when she said, “Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew, but there’s a good reason for it, and it’s necessary.”

Fitzwilliam went on to talk about how important King Charles’s decision was. He said that, according to the Regency Acts from 1937 to 1953, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice would be the most senior royals who could stand in for Charles.

The expert says that this problem came up when the Queen was still alive but couldn’t do her job at age 96, when Harry and Andrew were still working as royals.

“The most alarming manifestation of this was when the Queen was 95, Charles had COVID, and William was in the Gulf… This means an amendment to the Regency Act. “There will be Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex who can act in place of the monarch, as well as Princess Beatrice, if need be,” he said.

Then, Fitzwilliam said, “This is good news, and about time too, as there was an obvious danger here!”