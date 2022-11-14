King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Remembrance Day

As the new king, King Charles laid a wreath for the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

He wore his mother’s royal cypher on an epaulette over his shoulders.

The cypher stands for Elizabeth Regina, who passed away in September at the age of 96.

Advertisement

As the new king, King Charles presided over the royal parade on Remembrance Sunday. In honour of the Commonwealth and UK war dead, he laid a wreath.

The King honoured his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his special attire by wearing her royal cypher on an epaulette over his shoulders.

The late British monarch, Elizabeth Regina, who passed away in September at the age of 96, was commemorated on the gold-plated epaulette with the lettering “ER,” which stands for Elizabeth Regina.

King Charles’ touching homage to the Queen made admirers of the royal family happy. Several of them took to social media to applaud the monarch’s unique award.

“Brilliant! A fine king we have,” wrote one internet user, while another said, “The photos are so wonderful and show the heart of the Royal family!”

Others observed that it was good to see His Majesty emulate his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in doing so, “Lovely to see the King follow his mother’s example. Best prepared King ever!”

Advertisement

“His Mother and Father would be incredibly proud of His Majesty the King today,” one shared while another replied, “Always very touching and more so this year without Her Majesty. We will remember them.”

After the Queen’s period of mourning ended, the royal cypher for King Charles was revealed.

The Latin word “Rex,” which means “King,” is interlaced with the letter “R” in Charles’s royal cypher, which also includes a crown above the letters.