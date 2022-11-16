Advertisement
King Charles praised for not inviting Prince Andrew on birthday

Articles
  • The monarch announced that in addition to Prince Harry and Andrew, he would like to add to the roster of Counsellors of State.
  • Richard Fitzwilliams thinks that His Majesty made the best choice early in his career regarding his defamed brother.
  • “Majesty made the best choice early in his career regarding his defamed brother.”
The decision by King Charles III to remove Prince Andrew from public life is praised. The monarch declared on his 74th birthday that in addition to Prince Harry and Andrew, he would like to add to the roster of Counsellors of State.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a specialist, thinks that His Majesty made the best choice early in his career regarding his defamed brother.

The fact that it was announced on King Charles’ birthday wasn’t a coincidence, according to Mr. Fitzwilliams, who spoke to the Mirror. “This is a very fine example of King Charles making an absolutely rational essential decision, very early in his reign.

“The news breaking on his birthday says it all.

“Since Andrew is in disgrace and that is most unlikely to change, the situation had been perilous.

He continued: “Public opinion is solidly against Andrew and there is absolutely no chance according to all reports.

“The king is absolute on the issue and so is Prince William. That is that.”

