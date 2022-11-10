King Charles, Prince William could not win top five most influential royals

Queen Elizabeth II was found to be the most influential royal in a recent Financial World survey.

Survey included Google searches, TikTok views, and Instagram hashtags.

Prince Charles and Prince William failed to make the list of the five most influential royals.

King Charles and Prince William, the heir to the throne, failed to make the list of the five most influential royals.

The late king, who passed away on September 8, was the subject of 18.7 billion TikTok views and 4.7 million Google searches per month.

However, the reigning king came in at number six, while the newly appointed Prince of Wales could only reach number seven.

Additionally, Meghan Markle took third place but was unable to surpass Kate, who took second place.

A Financial World representative said: “With the passing of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II in September, this year has witnessed significant changes inside the monarchy.

“As King Charles begins his reign, many will be curious to see how he chooses to adapt the royal family to a new era and who he will choose to help him do so.

“Popularity and influence are vital for the tenure of the royal family, and this study provides a fascinating insight into the royals that have the widest reach and remain in the public’s favour.”

Even after Princess Diana’s passing 25 years ago, Prince Harry was discovered to be the fourth-most talked-about royal, while Princess Diana took the fifth rank.