Edition: English
Edition: English

King Charles pushed Queen Elizabeth against Princess Diana

Articles
Jemima Khan labels Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles as ‘arrange marriage’

  • The monarch called his mother in a panic following a 1990s altercation with the former Princess of Wales.
  • Charles had tried to explain to his mother many times how impossible Diana could be.
  • He told her: Don’t you realise she’s mad? She’s mad!
According to a royal specialist, King Charles III pleaded with Queen Elizabeth II to permit the divorce of Princess Diana.

According to Ingrid Seward’s article for The Sun, the monarch called his mother in a panic following a 1990s altercation with the former Princess of Wales.

She writes: “Charles had tried to explain to his mother many times how impossible Diana could be.

“She would follow Charles into a room screaming. She would slam the door, open it and slam it shut again.

“On one occasion Diana walked the length of a bookshelf, punching the carefully organised books to the back of the shelf and shouting at the top of her voice, ‘No Charles, no no no!’  Ms. Seward added.

“The Queen seemed impervious to his distress.

“Frustrated beyond his limit of patience, Charles telephoned his mother. He told her: “Don’t you realise she’s mad? She’s mad! ”

“Then in violation of everything he had ever been taught, he lost his temper and hung up the telephone,” reveals Ms Seward.

In 1996, Charles and Diana finally announced their divorce.

