King Charles ready to welcome back Prince Harry

Even if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unsuccessful in their endeavours in the US, it is rumoured that they would never rejoin the royal family.

Angela Levin, a royal specialist, predicts that Harry and Meghan will not rejoin the royal family, despite the fact that King Charles has “always loved Harry” and would “like” to see the son return to the UK as a full-time working royal.

“Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for Meghan and Harry to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you would always love your child, although you don’t like what they are doing,” said Angela Levin, the author of Camilla: From Outsider to Queen Consort.

Even if they are unsuccessful in the US, she asserted, the couple will not rejoin the royal family.

As senior royals who retired in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now reside in California with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

