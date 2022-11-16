King Charles receives backlash on request to amend THIS law

Prince Charles has requested that Princess Anne and Prince Edward be added to the list of Counsellors of State.

The group already includes his son Prince Harry and brother Prince Andrew.

Some pundits have criticised the decision as neither Andrew nor Harry are currently carrying out official royal duties.

King Charles has faced harsh criticism after requesting that the British government change the law to add two more of his relatives to the group that already includes his son Prince Harry and his brother Prince Andrew.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September, Charles, who became king, requested that his sister Princess Anne and his eldest brother Prince Edward be added to the list of Counsellors of State.

The monarch’s spouse and the four grownups who are next in line to the throne are chosen as the Counsellors, who can act on behalf of the monarch in his absence to carry out all except his most important duties, such choosing a new prime minister.

Currently, the group consists of Charles’s wife Camilla, his eldest son Prince William, who will succeed him as king, as well as Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of Andrew.

Reuters reports that because neither Andrew nor Harry are now doing official royal duties, some pundits have criticised the King’s decision.

King Charles is reportedly adding three advisors, including Kate Middleton, to the current roster of five since he does not want to remove Harry and Andrew from their positions.

