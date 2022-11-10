Advertisement
King Charles remains composed after egging disaster

Articles
On Wednesday, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla travelled to York to take part in an engagement.

A guy tried to egged the newlyweds as Their Majesties greeted the people. The King’s guards moved quickly to intervene, but it became clear that Charles was unconcerned.

Lip reading Jeremy Freeman recalls the 73-year-reaction old’s to the question and how he then proceeded to shake hands with his followers.

He says to her indifferently, “Pleased to meet you.

Charles responded, “It’s fine, let’s carry on,” and he turned to face his military staff.

King asked his security after pushing forward, “Everything alright?”

He has been taken care of, the officer said in response.

Charles then unveiled a statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the city the same day.

