King Charles III condoled the weekend crowd rise in South Korea.

The new King, 73, wrote to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol hours after a mob surge in Itaewon killed 120 and wounded 150 on Saturday.

“Dear Mr. President,” Charles began a Buckingham Palace statement. “My wife and I were astonished and saddened to read of the numerous people who lost loved ones in the recent, tragic tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul.”

“However inadequate this may be under such awful circumstances, we express our sincerest possible sympathy to all the grieving families,” the monarch stated, representing himself and Queen Camilla. “We wish everybody injured a speedy recovery.”

King Charles remembered meeting Suk-yeol, 61, in London for Queen Elizabeth’s royal burial on Sept. 19. He reminded the president that “the United Kingdom stands in sympathy with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a moment of national sadness.”

Prince William expressed his condolences after his father’s remark. Prince Albert of Monaco consoled the South Korean president.

“Sir, I learned about the catastrophe in Seoul’s Itaewon neighbourhood on Saturday night following a deadly mob surge with tremendous sadness “Albert wrote. “In these dreadful circumstances, let me and my family convey my profound compassion and the whole support of the Principality of Monaco for the Korean people and ultimately our true sympathies for the families of the deceased.”

