King Charles sleeps over Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet issue

  • The Duke of Cambridge is reportedly not concerned about Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles.
  • According to royal specialist Andrew Morton, he has “bigger fish to fry” than the issue.
  • Morton: “I’m not sure he will be losing much sleep over (Archie and)’s title”.
According to a royal specialist, King Charles is reportedly not all that interested in resolving the impending royal controversy over Archie and Lilibet’s titles.

According to royal scholar Andrew Morton, King Charles seemed to have “bigger fish to fry” than deciding whether to finally recognise Archie and Lilibet as a prince and princess.

According to Morton, who wrote a biography of Harry’s late mother Diana, “Charles has bigger fish to fry. Whether or not Lilibet gets to be a princess is not a major item on his agenda.”

“The No. 1 item would seem to me would be the coronation, item 2 is saving the Commonwealth and item 3 is the relevance of the royal family in a multicultural, multi-ethnic community,” Morton explained.

He then concluded: “I’m not sure he will be losing much sleep over (Archie and) Lilibet’s title.”

