King Charles snubs Prince Harry and Prince Andrew In the midst of a royal reshuffle

King Charles III offered Edward and Anne royal jobs but ignored Andrew and Harry.

When Charles swapped roles, he made the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex counselors of state.

Charles was added to the list of royals who can stand in for him.

Advertisement

King Charles III recently gave Prince Edward and Princess Anne royal jobs, but he ignored Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

Charles gave the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex the title of Counselor of State when he switched jobs recently.

On November 15, Charles’ signed message was read out loud in the House of Lords in front of Lord Chamberlain and Lord Parker of Minsmere.

Charles was added to the list of royals who can stand in for him. “ensure the continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable.”

Lord Parker said he was proud to give the King’s message “signed by his hand.”

Also Read Prince Harry is “furious” with King Charles’ decision "Harry and Meghan would be outraged." He resides in California and is...

Advertisement

He told peers: “The message is as follows: To ensure the continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable, such as while I am undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be most content, should Parliament see fit, for the number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of the Regency Acts 1937 to 1953 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, both of whom have previously undertaken this role.”