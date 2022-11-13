King Charles’ teeth had been “kicked” in by Prince Harry?

People are upset that Netflix and Prince Harry tried to “kick in” King Charles’ teeth.

In a new piece for the Mail on Sunday, royal commentator and author Sarah Vine shared these thoughts.

It starts with the late Queen, who was 65, being shown as a hopeless

She began by saying, “The latest slap in the face for the Royals – who, remember, have just suffered a massive bereavement – comes in episode one of the fifth series, which covers the years 1991 to 1996, encompassing the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage.”

“It starts with the late Queen, who was 65, being shown as a hopeless has-been, stuck in the past and desperate to hold on to power past her sell-by date, even though a poll shows that her people want her to step down.”

“It’s not even been a month since she was finally laid to rest at Windsor, but that doesn’t bother Netflix.” Business is business, and ratings are ratings. They probably calculate that her death increases the likelihood that people will tune in.”

“No matter that her son, King Charles, is still grieving, Now he faces being portrayed as a pushy usurper, desperate to get his mother out of the way so he can get his mitts on her crown.