Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles’ teeth had been “kicked” in by Prince Harry?
King Charles’ teeth had been “kicked” in by Prince Harry?

King Charles’ teeth had been “kicked” in by Prince Harry?

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles’ teeth had been “kicked” in by Prince Harry?

King Charles & Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • People are upset that Netflix and Prince Harry tried to “kick in” King Charles’ teeth.
  • In a new piece for the Mail on Sunday, royal commentator and author Sarah Vine shared these thoughts.
  • It starts with the late Queen, who was 65, being shown as a hopeless
Advertisement

People are upset that Netflix and Prince Harry tried to “kick in” King Charles’ teeth. In a new piece for the Mail on Sunday, royal commentator and author Sarah Vine shared these thoughts.

She began by saying, “The latest slap in the face for the Royals – who, remember, have just suffered a massive bereavement – comes in episode one of the fifth series, which covers the years 1991 to 1996, encompassing the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage.”

“It starts with the late Queen, who was 65, being shown as a hopeless has-been, stuck in the past and desperate to hold on to power past her sell-by date, even though a poll shows that her people want her to step down.”

Also Read

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s “biggest PR effort”
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s “biggest PR effort”

Camilla Parker Bowles, became Queen Consort after Elizabeth II died. But thanks...

“It’s not even been a month since she was finally laid to rest at Windsor, but that doesn’t bother Netflix.” Business is business, and ratings are ratings. They probably calculate that her death increases the likelihood that people will tune in.”

“No matter that her son, King Charles, is still grieving, Now he faces being portrayed as a pushy usurper, desperate to get his mother out of the way so he can get his mitts on her crown.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Willie Spence, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan shed tears at a
Willie Spence, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan shed tears at a "Idol" contestant
Liam Neeson claims that his recent appearance on
Liam Neeson claims that his recent appearance on "The View" left him "unimpressed"
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra share their pictures on instagram
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra share their pictures on instagram
Jehangir Ali Khan celebrated his second birthday party with his family
Jehangir Ali Khan celebrated his second birthday party with his family
Kris Jenner reveals marriage plans with Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner reveals marriage plans with Corey Gamble
Ozzy Osbourne collaborated with Grammys winner Steve Vai
Ozzy Osbourne collaborated with Grammys winner Steve Vai
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story