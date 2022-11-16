King Charles, the ‘blackmailer,’ ‘used’ Queen Elizabeth to make Camilla Queen

Reports say that King Charles “blackmailed” Queen Elizabeth into making a deal about Camilla’s title of Queen.

The anonymous tip about Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre’s court case was also exploited.

I’m told Charles understood the queen wanted Andrew off the hook at whatever cost, so he specified his price.

In their latest issue, sources close to the National Enquirer told them these things.

The edition says that King Charles is said to have “twisted” the arm of the late Queen to make his wife Camilla Queen so that she could rule with him.

The courtier who didn’t give his name said, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy, and Charles seized it.”

Christopher Andersen, who wrote the book The King: The Life of Charles III, had similar ideas. He pointed out the “quid pro quo” on the table, where “Charles was in a position where he needed the queen to endorse Camilla as they approached the Platinum Jubilee… and these things converged.”

In the meantime, “They didn’t have a clue this was coming.” Now we know the truth. Charles apparently realized the millions Her Majesty wanted to spend to bail out Andrew would effectively come out of his own inheritance, and he made his mother an offer too dangerous to ignore.

“If Her Majesty turned down his proposal, Charles would turn down Andrew’s settlement offer, which would cause yet another scandal for the royal family.”