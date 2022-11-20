King Charles to abandon Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?

King Charles will end Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas address tradition.

King Charles may enjoy a less formal Christmas, says expert Jennie Bond.

She indicated he might skip the Queen’s Christmas speech.

Advertisement

A royal expert thinks that King Charles will stop Queen Elizabeth’s holiday tradition of giving a live Christmas speech.

Queen Elizabeth was known for giving a special Christmas speech to the British people every year. Reports say that the event was always very formal at royal residences, with the family “curtsying and bowing” to the Queen.

Expert Jennie Bond told Talking Magazine that King Charles might break with tradition and have a less formal Christmas. She said that he might even skip the late Queen’s famous Christmas speech.

“It will be full of nostalgia and a good measure of sadness,” Bond said.There will be an empty seat where the queen once sat.I presume Charles will not sit there unless they choose to leave it empty.

She kept saying, “It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering.” The family will gather, but they’ll be lacking their matriarch. It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. “Like every other family, they will get used to it, but it’ll be slightly different.”

Bond then stated that she believes Charles will give a Christmas speech, but it will not be broadcast live to the entire country as his late mother did.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become ‘hate figures’ People fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's political actions will make them...

“I’m sure he’ll record it a few days before, and it’s bound to have some reflection on their loss,” Bond added, noting that not everyone in the royal family might be listening.

“Most families by then will be recovering from their large meal and the day’s festive celebrations.” I suspect it will be less formal. “It’ll be a bit less buttoned up,” she said.