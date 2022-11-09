King Charles to get more screen time in ‘The Crown’

The fifth season of The Crown will premiere on November 9, 2023.

Dominic West portrays Prince Charles in the Netflix series.

The 53-year-old actor can relate to the “scrutiny” that His Majesty experienced.

Advertisement

With the fifth season of The Crown, King Charles should have a “fair hearing,” according to Dominic West. The 53-year-old actor, who portrays the former Prince of Wales in the Netflix series, can relate to the “scrutiny” that His Majesty experienced during the dissolution of his marriage to Princess Diana.

He stated in a press conference on Tuesday that “[Charles] is one of the most scrutinised, publicised lives in the world. So it’s hard to know what people know about him.

“This period covers a time when he (had) bad press.

“It was a divorce and there’s always two sides in a divorce (so) I suppose viewers heard one or the other.

“And hopefully there’s a bit of perspective now and I hope everyone gets a fair hearing. I think that’s part of the reason for doing it.

“I obviously love the guy and… inevitably, you take their side or you give them the benefit of the doubt and I hope that will maybe happen and people see Charles in this.”

Advertisement

The fifth season of The Crown will premiere on November 9, 2023.