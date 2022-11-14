King Charles to start national debate about slavery

King Charles III wants to ‘kickstart debate’ on the slave trade.

He would like British people to learn about slavery in the same way we learn about the Holocaust.

The king does not wish to debate the idea of reparations, according to royal journalist Richard Palmer.

Advertisement

According to reports, King Charles III wants to ‘kickstart debate’ concerning the UK’s involvement in the slave trade.

Richard Palmer, the royal journalist for The Daily Express, appeared on Pandora Forsyth’s Royal Round Up to discuss the king’s agenda.

Since Prince Albert’s 19th-century anti-slavery campaigns, Richard said that “he’s spoken about slavery more than any other member of his family.”

“He has made it clear via aides and indeed by one of his goddaughters that he really wants to encourage a national debate about slavery.

“He would like the British people to learn about the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the same way we learn about the Holocaust, for example,” the correspondent added.

The king, according to Richard, does not wish to “debate the idea of reparations, which is the former policy of several Caribbean nations and previously African countries have called for reparations for slavery.”

Advertisement

He’s not interested in becoming involved in that. It appears that he has little interest in discussing how the slave trade was actively carried out by the Royal Family through his forebears, starting with Queen Elizabeth I and lasting for several hundred years.

“But he does want to debate it.”

Richard responded, “He does,” after Pandora emphasised that the King “wants to debate it on his terms.”