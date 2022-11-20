Advertisement
King Charles unlike to fulfil Queen’s promise to Prince Edward

  • The pledge Queen Elizabeth made to her son Prince Edward is anticipated to be broken by King Charles.
  • Prince Edward might not succeed to the title of Duke of Edinburgh due to King Charles.
  • The Queen allegedly told Prince Edward that he would succeed his father, Prince Philip.
The pledge Queen Elizabeth made to her son Prince Edward is anticipated to be broken by King Charles.

The Queen allegedly told Prince Edward that he would succeed his father, Prince Philip, as the Duke of Edinburgh after his passing, according to the UK’s Daily Express.

The article stated that Prince Edward might not succeed to the title of Duke of Edinburgh due to King Charles’ desire to streamline the monarchy.

According to the report, Sophie Wessex received the commitment from the late Queen as a wedding gift when she wed Edward in June 1999.

“But now that Charles has succeeded to the throne, Edward will miss out on the new title and his wife, Sophie, will no longer be Duchess of Edinburgh,” according to a source quoted in Express.

