King Charles upset with Prince Andrew for milking the situation

The Duke of York will not be performing any future royal duties, King Charles reportedly announced.

Andrew was regarded as the late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite child.

He lost his military titles and royal support after Virginia Giuffre accused him of assaulting her.

According to UK’s Daily Express, King Charles confronted Prince Andrew after learning that his brother was “persistently lobbying” the dying Queen for his return to royal life.

According to a source cited by Daily Express, Andrew “always believed there was a way back” to royal responsibilities and that he could “still be of value” to the Royal Family.

Just days before the Queen passed away, it was claimed that Charles and Andrew met early in the morning at the King’s Birkhall estate in Scotland.

In his Daily Mail column, Ephraim Hardcastle stated that Charles called the meeting after learning of his brother’s requests to the Queen.

The article claims that “A source whispers that Charles had been tipped off by the Queen’s senior staff that Andrew’s persistent lobbying of the ailing monarch to restore him as a ‘working royal’ was taking its toll.

“Andrew knew that if his mother didn’t rehabilitate him then all hope was gone.”

