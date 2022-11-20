King Charles ‘upset’ with Princess Anne & Prince Edward

The monarch handed them extra royal responsibilities.

King Charles has shrunk the royal family during his reign.

The Duke of York and the Princess Royal attended a shooting party at Windsor Estate.

King Charles is said to be upset with Princess Anne and Prince Edward because they went to a shooting party with disgraced Prince Andrew. This happened right after the king gave them more responsibilities in the royal family.

Last weekend, the Duke of York was seen at a shooting party at Windsor Estate with the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex. According to the media, King Charles made sure to stay away from the party.

A source close to the royal family told the outlet that Princess Anne and Prince Edward’s support for Andrew made King Charles very unhappy.

“King Charles was said to be displeased that Edward and Anne had been publicly meeting up with Andrew and wanted it made clear that he had not been part of the shoot,” the source added.

The insider further said: “Anne and Edward had been privately concerned about Andrew and wanted to check on him.” But Charles’s view is that he should not be in the public eye. His Majesty was not thrilled at all.

During his reign, King Charles has made it a point to cut down on the size of the royal family. For example, Prince Andrew, who was involved in a sex abuse case because of his ties to convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein, has been pushed to the sidelines.