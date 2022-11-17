King Charles’ War of the Wales’ “nastiest” side slammed

People say that King Charles and Princess Diana’s fights have a “nastier side” and are full of gaslighting.

These fights have been called the “War of the Wales.”

He started by showing how upset he was that it was “widely accepted” to say that Diana was “mentally unstable.”

Patrick Jephson made these revelations on The Scandal Mongers podcast, hosted by royal authors Phil Craig and Andrew Lownie.

Patrick Jephson made these revelations on The Scandal Mongers podcast, hosted by royal authors Phil Craig and Andrew Lownie.

He started by showing how upset he was that it was “widely accepted” to say that Diana was “mentally unstable.” He then talked about the “nastiest” part of the War of the Welsh.

He went even further and said, “Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane; she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations.”

Phil Craig, however, said that the “nastiest” part of it all was the “briefings” where King Charles’ staff helped him hide his cheating and “gaslight” Diana.