King Charles will pay £60,000 a year for the job of Head of Royal Correspondence

King Charles

  • King Charles III plans to pay £60,000 a year for a new Head of Royal Correspondence.
  • 37.5 hours a week in Buckingham Palace’s Private Secretary’s Office.
  • The assistant will “thoughtfully and sensitively” handle a “large volume” of public letters.
King Charles III has been looking forward to paying £60,000 a year for a new Head of Royal Correspondence to answer the family’s letters.

The new job at Buckingham Palace’s Private Secretary’s Office takes 37.5 hours a week, which are spread out over five days.

The assistant will be in charge of taking care of the “high volume” of letters from the public in a “thoughtful and sensitive way.”

Yesterday, the ad was put up on the royal site. Reporting to the Director of Operations, you’ll provide strategic leadership for the correspondence function, ensuring that robust plans are in place for major events and strategic issues are managed effectively.

“By bringing strong people management skills and a desire to maintain rigorous standards, you’ll ensure that the team is well-run, motivated, and delivering to agreed quality and timescales,” it added.

“You will be able to lead the correspondence function, managing the day-to-day operational activity while also feeling comfortable stepping back to view the bigger picture,” it was added.

