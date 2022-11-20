King Charles will reportedly leave throne after 80th birthday

It is said that Charles will rule until the age of 80.

When his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away in September, Charles, 74, automatically became king.

If the allegations are accurate, he will only hold the kingdom for another six years.

Advertisement

It is said that King Charles, who will be formally installed in London’s Westminster Abbey in May, will rule until the age of 80.

When his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away in September, Charles, 74, automatically became king; however, he and his wife Camilla, who will be named queen consort, won’t officially become monarchs until May 6, 2023.

IBT reported that Queen Elizabeth purportedly gave her eldest son King Charles the directive to only reign until the age of 80.

According to the allegation, which relies on unconfirmed sources, the Queen had apparently provided guidelines for Charles to follow as the future monarch before her passing.

On November 14, King Charles turned 74, which means that, if the allegations regarding the Queen’s commands are accurate, he will only hold the kingdom for another six years.

Also Read The best times Kate Middleton wore polka dots this year Princess of Wales has incorporated polka dots into her wardrobe more frequently...