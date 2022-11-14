King Charles win hearts with powerful speech

Charles III made clear his goals and intentions for the country in his first speech as the new King of Britain.

The 73-year-old also hinted at Prince William’s potential succession as king.

It is possible that the Prince of Wales will abdicate the throne to his son.

King Charles appeared to put an end to speculation about the future of the monarchy during his historic speech by announcing that he will not abdicate.

King Charles appeared to put an end to speculation about the future of the monarchy during his historic speech by announcing that he will not abdicate.

The 73-year-old also hinted at Prince William’s potential succession as king.

In his moving speech, the new head of state revealed his intention to lead the country for the rest of his life; as a result, William will only succeed him when he passes away.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” Charles said.

In British history, Charles was the oldest person to ascend to the throne. His age at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne in 1952—when she was just 3 years old—made him her heir apparent for the duration of her 70-year rule.

Although it is unlikely, it is possible that the Prince of Wales will abdicate the throne to his son. According to some royal commentators, the new king is acting as Prince William’s “caretaker” of the throne because he is aware that his reign may be fleeting.

King Charles III will hand over the throne to Prince William in the coming year, according to fortune teller Jemima Packington, who also foretold the death of the Queen.

According to earlier stories, Jemima accurately foretold the Brexit, Prince Philip’s passing, Theresa May’s resignation as prime minister, and Harry and Meghan’s withdrawal from the Royal Family. Tragically, when Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 8, she was right about one of her most devastating prophecies for 2022.

But King Charles has made it clear that he won’t step down in favour of Prince William.

