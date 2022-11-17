King Charles worries that The Crown will hurt his reputation

The hit show’s new season premiered on November 9, and it may be the most divisive yet.

Some think Prince William and Prince Harry’s father could talk about his relationship with Princess Diana.

Some experts say he could lose credibility if he doesn’t.

Charles became king of the UK after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September. Since the fifth season of the award-winning show The Crown came out, Charles has been the talk of the town.

The new season of the hit show came out on November 9, and it looks like it will be the most controversial one yet. It tells the story of a very sad time in the life of the new king and of the monarchy as a whole: his divorce from Diana Spencer and the events that led up to her death in 1997.

Some news sources say that the royal family is worried that the show might make it harder for the new King to win over the people.

But some people think that Prince William and Prince Harry’s father could tell the public the truth about his relationship with Princess Diana. If he doesn’t, the show could hurt his credibility, according to some experts.

It’s important to note that the royal family has been reminding people since 2016 that The Crown doesn’t show how things are in Windsor Castle.

Some royalists and historians were also worried that the drama would hurt Queen Elizabeth II’s and her family’s reputations.

In 2020, Oliver Dowden, who was then the UK culture secretary, asked the streamer to put a warning on its Emmy-winning show. Until this year, Netflix steadfastly refused.

Some people think that the Netflix drama, which is mostly about King Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana, could lead to a lot of questions and arguments.