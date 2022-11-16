Lilibet Archie, wish King Charles a happy birthday? 

Advertisement
Lilibet Archie, & King Charles

  • Archie and Lilbet may have video called King Charles.
  • It is said, however, that they did talk to the queen privately.
  • Lilibet turns 1 on June 4, 2022.
A source says that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, sent love and prayers to King Charles on his 74th birthday.

A reliable source says that Lilibet and Archie’s parents couldn’t publicly wish Charles a happy birthday, but the Sussexes did tell the new king how much they loved him on his big day.

Archie and Lilbet, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may have talked to King Charles on a video call.

The daughter of Harry and Meghan, Lilibet, turned one on June 4, 2022. On Twitter, King Charles, Camilla, and other senior royals sent birthday wishes to Lilibet.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan did not post a public message on their farewell website, which was last updated on Sunday. It is said, however, that they did talk to the queen privately.

