Marlene Koenig criticizes Meghan Markle on rushing to marry

Kate Middleton desired that Meghan Markle be “assimilated” into the Prince Harry trio?
Judi James mentioned these comments in a recent interview. She said Kate...
According to Marlene Koenig, a specialist on European royal monarchs, Meghan Markle was accustomed to directing her narrative as an actor, but that was impossible for her as a member of the royal family.
“I think she found this difficult, which is why I have said many times, Harry and Meghan should have lived together for a bit, so she could see how things were done, not a rush to the chapel, she said.
A few years after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, they gave up their royal responsibilities.
The couple and their two kids are currently residing in the United States. Harry frequently attributes his choice to sever ties with his family to Meghan.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.