Marlene Koenig criticizes Meghan Markle on rushing to marry

  • Meghan Markle found the transition from actress to member of the royal family “difficult,” a royal expert says.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry gave up their royal duties after they wed in 2013.
  • They are currently living in the United States with their two children.
According to Marlene Koenig, a specialist on European royal monarchs, Meghan Markle was accustomed to directing her narrative as an actor, but that was impossible for her as a member of the royal family.

“I think she found this difficult, which is why I have said many times, Harry and Meghan should have lived together for a bit, so she could see how things were done, not a rush to the chapel, she said.

A few years after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, they gave up their royal responsibilities.

The couple and their two kids are currently residing in the United States. Harry frequently attributes his choice to sever ties with his family to Meghan.

