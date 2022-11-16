Meghan Markle alongside Jameela Jamil during rough times

The Duchess of Sussex acknowledges that she stood by her throughout the media scrutiny.

Jameela often reaches out to women in “lonely and desperate moments,” Meghan said.

Jameela Jamil thanked Meghan Markle for unwavering support.

On her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle’s most recent guest commended her for her boldness. The Duchess of Sussex acknowledges that she stood by Jameela Jamil throughout the difficult public scrutiny.

“I also just want to thank you in a way I probably didn’t get to at the time but during some of my hardest moments [when I was] being the most maligned and harmed by the media, and also sometimes by the public”, Jameela said in her opening statement.

“You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me and people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time.”

“You reach out to us privately, you don’t do it publicly, you don’t do it to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments, and we need more of that in the world, and I just appreciate you and thank you for that [because] those were some hairy moments and I needed that guidance so thanks, thanks mate,” the Good Place star continued.

“Ow, yes, absolutely,” Meghan retorted.

