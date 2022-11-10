Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston to talk about harmful ideas about women?

Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Architypes, could soon have Jennifer Aniston as a guest.

Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Architypes, could soon have Jennifer Aniston as a guest. The podcast started a few months ago and features famous women from different fields.

Most of the time, the Duchess of Sussex talked about harmful stereotypes of women, their own experiences, and how hard it was for them to become famous on her Spotify podcast.

Like Meghan, Jennifer Aniston has been under close watch by the media, and in a new interview with the magazine, she slams the cruel stories told about her and other women.

Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her role as Rachel Green on Friends, has talked about the hard time she had in her late 30s and early 40s.

The 53-year-old actress also tried to show that the media can be mean to women in business who don’t have kids. She made up the “story” that she was just selfish and only cared about her career.

Meghan doesn’t seem to miss a chance to get close to Jennifer Aniston, who she used to work with on set. The move could also give the Duchess a chance to make friends with people on the A-list.

Serena Williams and Mariah Carey have already been on Meghan’s show. The Duchess is said to be looking for famous people to talk to about a wide range of topics.

During her recent visit to the United Kingdom, Meghan reportedly asked Kate Middleton to appear on her Archetypes podcast.