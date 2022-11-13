Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are’monstrously disrespectful’

They’ve been labelled “monstrously insulting” and “cruel.”

Sarah Vine, a royal analyst and author, wrote this for a newspaper.

In some ways, though, you can’t blame them.

People just called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "monstrously disrespectful" and "downright cruel."

She began by saying, “Not only is it monstrously disrespectful, it’s downright cruel.” But that doesn’t matter, because let’s not forget: the Royals aren’t real people anyway; they’re just cash cows for Netflix executives. In some ways, though, you can’t blame them.”

“They’re just doing their jobs.” “Prince Harry, on the other hand, now that’s a whole other matter,” she also said.

“These are his so-called loved ones, his family, his father and grandmother, who are being exploited.” You might have thought he would, at the very least, want nothing to do with the perpetrators and very possibly speak out against them.

“After all, he’s not exactly backwards in coming forward when it comes to voicing his grievances with other sectors of the media.” But no. Not a peep. Funny that.”