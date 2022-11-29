Meghan Markle asserts that her life is too dramatic for reality shows

Meghan Markle said she dont watch reality TV when her own life became too dramatic.

Meghan Markle said in the latest and last episode of her podcast Archetypes on Spotify that she stopped watching reality TV when her own life became too dramatic.

The Duchess of Sussex made her comment about the Real Housewives franchise while she was talking to franchise executive producer Andy Cohen on her podcast with Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.

Andy asked Meghan if she still watched the Real Housewives shows, and she said, “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama and I stopped craving other people’s drama.”

Andy then told Meghan that there had been talk of her being on “Real Housewives” when she and Prince Harry moved back to the US in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals.

Meghan responded by saying, “I’ve never heard that… “Do you mean this is really my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito?”and Andy replied, “You don’t have to audition.” “We’ll build the show around you.”

Meghan then firmly said, “There will be no reality show.”

There are rumors that the Netflix docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could come out as early as December 8, 2022.