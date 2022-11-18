Meghan Markle became ‘arrogant’ after meeting Prince Harry

After meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly started acting “arrogant” toward her coworkers.

The costars of the future Duchess of Sussex felt that she changed as their romance heated up.

Prior to getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan played the paralegal Rachel Zane.

After meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly started acting “arrogant” toward her coworkers on the sets of the popular legal programme Suits, in which she had a leading part.

Prior to getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan played the paralegal Rachel Zane on an episode of Suits. According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the costars of the future Duchess of Sussex felt that she changed as their royal romance heated up.

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Bower claimed: “Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance.”

“Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started,” he added.

Bower also asserted that Palace personnel produced a list of stringent guidelines for the actors and crew of Suits when it came to Meghan, including changing speech and even some scenes, citing almost 80 sources in his book.

“Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent. Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval,” Bower wrote.

He added: “Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles. The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress.”

