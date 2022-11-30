Meghan Markle calls her life ‘too dramatic’

She made the remark on Real Housewives franchise, in particular.

In the most recent and final episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle asserted that she quit watching reality television after her own life experienced an excessive amount of drama.

The Duchess of Sussex made her remark on the Real Housewives franchise, in particular, when she was speaking with series executive producer Andy Cohen on her show with Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.

When Andy questioned Meghan about whether she still watched Real Housewives, Meghan responded, “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving… (other people’s drama).”

Andy then revealed to Meghan that there had been talk of her appearing in Real Housewives when she returned to the US in 2020 with husband Prince Harry after stepping down as senior royals.

Meghan responded, “I never heard that … you mean really this is my audition for Real Housewives in Montecito?” and Andy replied, “You don’t have to audition. We’ll build the show around you.”

Then Meghan made it clear that there will be no reality show.

This is in light of rumours that the Netflix documentary about Meghan and Prince Harry could debut as early as December 8, 2022.

