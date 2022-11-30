Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meghan Markle calls her life ‘too dramatic’

Meghan Markle calls her life ‘too dramatic’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle calls her life ‘too dramatic’

Meghan Markle calls her life ‘too dramatic’

Advertisement
  • She made the remark on Real Housewives franchise, in particular.
  • she was speaking with series executive producer Andy Cohen on her show with Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.
  • Meghan Markle asserted that she quit watching reality television.
Advertisement

In the most recent and final episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle asserted that she quit watching reality television after her own life experienced an excessive amount of drama.

The Duchess of Sussex made her remark on the Real Housewives franchise, in particular, when she was speaking with series executive producer Andy Cohen on her show with Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.

When Andy questioned Meghan about whether she still watched Real Housewives, Meghan responded,  “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving… (other people’s drama).”

Andy then revealed to Meghan that there had been talk of her appearing in Real Housewives when she returned to the US in 2020 with husband Prince Harry after stepping down as senior royals.

Meghan responded, “I never heard that … you mean really this is my audition for Real Housewives in Montecito?” and Andy replied, “You don’t have to audition. We’ll build the show around you.”

Then Meghan made it clear that there will be no reality show.

Advertisement

This is in light of rumours that the Netflix documentary about Meghan and Prince Harry could debut as early as December 8, 2022.

Also Read

Pay $5,000 for a table at Meghan Markle’s ‘Charity’ event
Pay $5,000 for a table at Meghan Markle’s ‘Charity’ event

Meghan Markle attended an event called "The Power of Women: An Evening...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
David Beckham sang
David Beckham sang "All I Want for Christmas," and Mariah Carey liked it
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story