Meghan Markle can’t beat Kate Middleton’s popularity as the most popular royal in the world

A new study says that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who are the most talked about royal women in the world, are not the most popular.

It’s interesting that the new king of Britain, Charles III, came in behind both of his sons, William and Harry.

The study was done by Financial World. They looked at Google searches, TikTok views, and Instagram hashtags for 29 of the most famous royals in the world to see which one had the most influence.

According to a study, the late monarch gets 4.7 million Google searches a month, is mentioned in 1.6 million Instagram hashtags, and has had 18.7 billion views on TikTok under her hashtag. This makes her the most talked about and searched-for royal ever.

The royal with the second most influence is Prince William’s wife, who has 1.4 million Instagram hashtags, 2.9 million Google searches per month, and 6.3 billion views of videos about her on TikTok.

Even with all her media appearances and interviews, Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry, was not able to beat Kate. Meghan was voted the third most powerful royal.

But the Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family and gave up her official royal role in 2020, is the second most Googled royal of all time. Each month, people all over the world look for her name on Google 4.5 million times.