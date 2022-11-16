Meghan Markle claims detractors want powerful women to feel inferior

Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ with her life inside the Palace walls

Meghan Markle makes what appears to be a snide remark In her most recent podcast episode about those who make “women with great opinions feel tiny” and notes how “women receive no credit and all the blame.”

For those who are unaware, the talk included American-Iranian X-Men actor Shohreh Aghdashloo and Jameela Jamil.

Throughout the conversation, Meghan also made note of how “I started to see this, almost default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, “here she goes again,” or perhaps it was more: “Why can’t she just sit down”

Before concluding, she stated, “I couldn’t quite wrap my brain around the underlying resentment that seemed to swirl around women in activism. I’m still unable.

