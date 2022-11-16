Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle claims detractors want powerful women to feel inferior

Meghan Markle claims detractors want powerful women to feel inferior

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle claims detractors want powerful women to feel inferior

Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed’ with her life inside the Palace walls

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle makes what appears to be a snide.
  • She emphasized the necessity of “standing for something”.
  • Not everyone sees it that way, especially when it comes to women.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle makes what appears to be a snide remark In her most recent podcast episode about those who make “women with great opinions feel tiny” and notes how “women receive no credit and all the blame.”

For those who are unaware, the talk included American-Iranian X-Men actor Shohreh Aghdashloo and Jameela Jamil.

She emphasized the necessity of “standing for something” because doing so means “standing for something right.”

She acknowledged on the Archetypes podcast that “not everyone sees it that way, especially when it comes to women.”

Throughout the conversation, Meghan also made note of how “I started to see this, almost default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, “here she goes again,” or perhaps it was more: “Why can’t she just sit down”

Before concluding, she stated, “I couldn’t quite wrap my brain around the underlying resentment that seemed to swirl around women in activism. I’m still unable.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle comments on the “annoyance” circling “women in activism”
Meghan Markle comments on the “annoyance” circling “women in activism”

The three women talked about how most people think it's "brave" for...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story