Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle comments on the “annoyance” circling “women in activism”

Meghan Markle comments on the “annoyance” circling “women in activism”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle comments on the “annoyance” circling “women in activism”

Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • The three women talked about how most people think it’s “brave” for women to be activists.
  • The Duchess of Sussex said, “Why does it sound like “how dare she?”
  • It’s really a codeword for the B-word,”
Advertisement

On the most recent episode of Archetypes, Meghan Markle was joined by well-known influencer Jameela Jamil and American-Iranian X-Men star Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The three women talked about how most people think it’s “brave” for women to be activists.

The Duchess of Sussex said, “Why does it sound like “how dare she?” and why do some people want to make a strong-minded woman feel small?”

“I started to notice this, almost a default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, “here she goes again,” or maybe it was more, “Why can’t she just sit down?”

“The unspoken annoyance that seems to swirl around women in activism was astounding to me, and I couldn’t quite wrap my head around it. “I still can’t,” she told me.

Last week, the mother-of-three claimed that “strong-minded women” are dubbed “difficult” because it is a codeword for “B-word.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles’ move against Prince Harry labelled ‘excellent news’
King Charles’ move against Prince Harry labelled ‘excellent news’

An expert says that King Charles's big slight of Prince Harry is...

“What these people are implying when they use that very charged word is that this woman is difficult. which is either a euphemism or is most likely not a euphemism. “It’s really a codeword for the B-word,” she added.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story