Meghan Markle comments on the “annoyance” circling “women in activism”

On the most recent episode of Archetypes, Meghan Markle was joined by well-known influencer Jameela Jamil and American-Iranian X-Men star Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Duchess of Sussex said, “Why does it sound like “how dare she?” and why do some people want to make a strong-minded woman feel small?”

“I started to notice this, almost a default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, “here she goes again,” or maybe it was more, “Why can’t she just sit down?”

“The unspoken annoyance that seems to swirl around women in activism was astounding to me, and I couldn’t quite wrap my head around it. “I still can’t,” she told me.

Last week, the mother-of-three claimed that “strong-minded women” are dubbed “difficult” because it is a codeword for “B-word.

“What these people are implying when they use that very charged word is that this woman is difficult. which is either a euphemism or is most likely not a euphemism. “It’s really a codeword for the B-word,” she added.