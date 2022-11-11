Meghan Markle creating ‘unnecessary drama’

Advertisement
Just now, Meghan Markle was charged with trying to create “more problems than necessary.” Professor Pauline Maclaran of Royal Holloway produced these discoveries.

These disclosures were made to Express UK by Prof. Maclaran, who began by stating that it “definitely caused more ill feeling than was necessary.”

“Their seemingly continuous stream of revelations about royal life and other members of the Royal Family has certainly created many problems and looks like this is set to continue.”

She continued, “Had Harry and Meghan been more discrete in their departure and simply set up their own enterprise that didn’t seem to trade on their royal connections, then I think much of the chaos that ensued could have been avoided or at least minimised and, likely, good relations could have been maintained with King Charles and the rest of the family.”

