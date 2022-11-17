Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle criticized for’stereotyping’ women

Meghan Markle criticized for’stereotyping’ women

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle criticized for’stereotyping’ women

Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family,” said Katei Nicholl. “
  • The expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to attend the festival. “
  • Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas. “
Advertisement

People have told Meghan Markle that she is being hypocritical by treating women like archetypes.

Megyn Kelly, who works in the media, made this shocking accusation.

She started by saying that Meghan Markle had “lost her perspective” and was “word-policing” her whole podcast.

Mr. Kelly even said that the Duchess of Sussex should get “back to reality” and said,

“You know the thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast? Every week we get to dissect another word that you are not allowed to say.”

“You can’t say ‘difficult,’  you can’t say ‘the b word,’  you can’t say [that] a woman’s ‘aggressive,’  you can’t say the tiger lady, you can’t do an angry black woman.”

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles III to follow Queen ‘custom’ for Christmas
King Charles III to follow Queen ‘custom’ for Christmas

Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family," said...

“Well, you know what? Sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colors, whatever, are not necessarily an “archetype.”

Before she was done, she also said, “Look what’s happening in our countries; over here people can’t buy turkeys because they are too expensive; we have record inflation; and she wants to run around word-policing everybody. Have some perspective.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story