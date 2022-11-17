Meghan Markle criticized for’stereotyping’ women

Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family,” said Katei Nicholl. “

The expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to attend the festival. “

Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas. “

People have told Meghan Markle that she is being hypocritical by treating women like archetypes.

Megyn Kelly, who works in the media, made this shocking accusation.

She started by saying that Meghan Markle had “lost her perspective” and was “word-policing” her whole podcast.

Mr. Kelly even said that the Duchess of Sussex should get “back to reality” and said,

“You know the thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast? Every week we get to dissect another word that you are not allowed to say.”

“You can’t say ‘difficult,’ you can’t say ‘the b word,’ you can’t say [that] a woman’s ‘aggressive,’ you can’t say the tiger lady, you can’t do an angry black woman.”

“Well, you know what? Sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colors, whatever, are not necessarily an “archetype.”

Before she was done, she also said, “Look what’s happening in our countries; over here people can’t buy turkeys because they are too expensive; we have record inflation; and she wants to run around word-policing everybody. Have some perspective.”